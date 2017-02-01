Advertisement

Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy

Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy.

MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the European Union, opened the second reading of the Bill, which enacts the Brexit referendum result, by saying: "At the core of this bill lies a very simple question - do we trust the people or not?"

Discussions on the bill continued past midnight with a vote taking place on Wednesday evening.

Day one of Brexit bill debate to trigger Article 50 ends

Credit: PA

MPs have finished day one of two of the Brexit bill debate in the House of Commons.

The debate, which continued until past midnight, on the best way for the UK to split from the European Union will continue on Wednesday with a vote expected to take place on the evening.

At the start of the session Brexit Secretary, David Davis, said the key question was - "do we trust the people or not?"

But several politicians, including former Chancellor Kenneth Clarke, used the discussion to warn against believing that after Brexit the UK will enter a 'wonderland'.

Labour has tabled a series of amendments to the Article 50 Bill, including a guarantee that parliament gets a vote on any final deal with the EU.

