Donald Trump names Supreme Court nominee

US President Donald Trump has nominated conservative Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court.

At 49-years-old the federal appeals court judge is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years.

On Tuesday Trump's travel ban continued to cause controversy. The order was called "divisive" and that it could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said.

In response, a spokesperson for Number 10 told ITV News: "We have been very clear that we believe this policy is divisive and wrong.

"Daesh will twist any policy from any Government for their own propaganda purposes."

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".

Democratic Leader has 'serious doubts' over Gorsuch

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says he has "serious doubts" over Gorsuch. Credit: AP

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer says he has "serious doubts" that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is within what Democrats consider the legal mainstream.

Schumer said in a statement that Gorsuch "has repeatedly sided with corporations over working people, demonstrated a hostility toward women's rights, and most troubling, hewed to an ideological approach to jurisprudence that makes me sceptical that he can be a strong, independent justice on the Court."

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has made an "outstanding decision" in the nomination.

In a statement, McConnell says Gorsuch has "a long record of faithfully applying the law and the Constitution".

He is urging Democrats not to block the nomination.

