Ed Milliband: 'Fateful moment in the country's history'

Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote
MPs are debating the government's Brexit bill for a second day ahead of Wednesday evening's vote.
The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the government's bill.
Meanwhile, the the prime minister has announced that the government's promised white paper setting out its strategy for withdrawal from the European Union will be published on Thursday.