Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

MPs are debating the government's Brexit bill for a second day ahead of Wednesday evening's vote.

The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the government's bill.

Meanwhile, the the prime minister has announced that the government's promised white paper setting out its strategy for withdrawal from the European Union will be published on Thursday.

View all 18 updates ›

Ed Milliband: 'Fateful moment in the country's history'

Former Labour leader Ed Milliband described the vote on the government's Brexit bill as "a fateful moment in the country's history".

Speaking in the House of Commons on the second day of debate ahead of Wednesday evening's debate, Mr Miliband confirmed he will be honouring the country's mandate and voting for a second reading of the bill.

"We do not want to give the sense that people having voted for Brexit because they felt ignored, are being ignored once again," said Mr Miliband.

He described it as "fanciful" that the negotiations would be tied-up in 18 months.

The Doncaster North MP warned against the country driving "into the arms of President Trump.

"I can't go along with the idea that Brexit means Trump," he added.

  1. Read more
  2. 18 updates
Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

More on this story