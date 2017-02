Sir Elton John has paid tribute to Graham Taylor as a "genius from Lincolnshire" who took him to "the stars and back" as Watford manager.

In a speech read on his behalf by football commentator John Motson at Taylor's funeral, Sir Elton compared the manager who led Watford from the fourth division to the first and to an FA Cup final to his famous lyricist.

"It's odd that two of the most important people in my life Bernie Taupin and Graham both hail from Lincolnshire," Sir Elton said.

The singer said Taylor was "without doubt like a brother" and "a man that I befriended and loved from the first day that we met at my house in Windsor", although he accepted the pair made "an unlikely twosome from the outside".