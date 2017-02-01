Advertisement

Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

MPs are debating the government's Brexit bill for a second day ahead of Wednesday evening's vote.

The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the government's bill.

Shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell and Shadow Minister for diverse communities Dawn Butler confirmed their resignations after revealing they will defy the Labour whip to vote against triggering Article 50.

Labour MPs resign ahead of Brexit bill vote

Dawn Butler and Rachael Maskell have both resigned Credit: PA

Two Labour MPs have announced their resignations ahead of the Brexit bill vote.

Shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell and Shadow minister for diverse communities Dawn Butler confirmed their resignations after revealing they will defy the Labour whip to vote against triggering Article 50.

Maskell posted a statement giving her reasons for resigning on her official blog, stating that "The UK is no longer being offered a ‘people’s Brexit’ but a ‘Theresa May Brexit’, which goes far beyond just leaving the European Union, as voted on at the referendum last June".

While Butler made her announcement on Twitter saying she "can't let down future generations".

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacted to the news of the resignations saying he could "understand the difficulties that MPs for constituencies which voted Remain have in relation to the European Union withdrawal Bill" but that the party as a whole had a "duty" to respect the outcome of the referendum vote.

