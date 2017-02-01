Labour MPs resign ahead of Brexit bill vote

Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

MPs are debating the government's Brexit bill for a second day ahead of Wednesday evening's vote.

The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the government's bill.

Shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell and Shadow Minister for diverse communities Dawn Butler confirmed their resignations after revealing they will defy the Labour whip to vote against triggering Article 50.