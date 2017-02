The Labour party has said its MPs "voted more than three to one in favour of triggering Article 50" after it emerged that 47 members of the party rebelled against leader Jeremy Corbyn to vote against the Brexit Bill.

A spokesperson for Corbyn said: "Labour MPs voted more than three to one in favour of triggering Article 50.

“Now the battle of the week ahead is to shape Brexit negotiations to put jobs, living standards and accountability centre stage.

“Labour’s amendments are the real agenda. The challenge is for MPs of all parties to ensure the best deal for Britain, and that doesn’t mean giving Theresa May a free hand to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven.”