Live updates: MPs debate Brexit bill ahead of vote

MPs are debating the government's Brexit bill for a second day ahead of Wednesday evening's vote.

The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the government's bill.

Meanwhile, the the prime minister has announced that the government's promised white paper setting out its strategy for withdrawal from the European Union will be published on Thursday.

Osborne warns of 'constitutional crisis' if MPs block vote

George Osborne warned against MPs blocking the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill as it would risk "putting Parliament against people" and provoking a "deep constitutional crisis" on the second day of debate in the Commons.

The former chancellor was a passionate advocate for Remain, but said it was important that people who feel estranged not be alienated further as he pledged to back legislation to allow Prime Minister Theresa May to start the formal Brexit talks.

He said: "I lost the case. I made it with passion, I sacrificed my position in government for it and in the end we have to now accept that in a democracy the majority has spoken.

"Whilst I am a passionate believer in an open, internationalist, free-trading Britain, I'm also a passionate believer in Britain as a democracy."

