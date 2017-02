A Scottish MP has slammed the Conservatives as "fools" following the Brexit result, and said they failed to realise the "two unions they've broken tonight".

She wrote: "Tories wandering around slapping each other on the back. The fools don't realise that's two unions they've broken tonight."

ITV News Deputy Political Editor Chris Ship says Joanna Cherry's tweet refers to the union with the EU and the union of nations in the UK.