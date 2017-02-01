Donald Trump picks Supreme Court nominee

US President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch as his US Supreme Court Nominee.

The 49-year-old is currently a federal appeals court judge in Colorado.

On Tuesday Trump's travel ban continued to cause controversy. The order was called "divisive" and that it could be exploited as a "propaganda opportunity" by Islamic State terrorists, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said.

In response, a spokesperson for Number 10 told ITV News: "We have been very clear that we believe this policy is divisive and wrong.

"Daesh will twist any policy from any Government for their own propaganda purposes."

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that MPs will next month debate whether Mr Trump should make a state visit to Britain after a petition calling for the trip to be downgraded gained the support of more than 1.6 million people.

Earlier President Trump fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether his travel ban was "lawful".