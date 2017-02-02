Trump mocks Arnie's Apprentice ratings at prayer meeting
Donald Trump has urged a national prayer breakfast "to pray for" Arnold Schwarzenegger as he mocked his replacement on the Celebrity Apprentice for his poor ratings.
The US president told the audience in Washington, DC the hit reality business show had been a "total disaster" since the Hollywood star-turned-politician took over his hosting duties.
Schwarzenegger swiftly responded with a video on his Twitter page suggesting the two of them "switch jobs", saying: "I take over your job and people can finally sleep comfortably again".
Trump made the comments as he responded to an introduction from the show's creator and producer Mark Burnett as he delivered the annual presidential address at the historic event.