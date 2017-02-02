Advertisement

Trump mocks Arnie's Apprentice ratings at prayer meeting

TrumpprayforArnold Play video

Donald Trump has urged a national prayer breakfast "to pray for" Arnold Schwarzenegger as he mocked his replacement on the Celebrity Apprentice for his poor ratings.

The US president told the audience in Washington, DC the hit reality business show had been a "total disaster" since the Hollywood star-turned-politician took over his hosting duties.

Schwarzenegger swiftly responded with a video on his Twitter page suggesting the two of them "switch jobs", saying: "I take over your job and people can finally sleep comfortably again".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Trump made the comments as he responded to an introduction from the show's creator and producer Mark Burnett as he delivered the annual presidential address at the historic event.

We had tremendous success on the Apprentice and when I ran for president I had to leave the show. That's when I knew for sure that I was doing it.

And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out.

The ratings went right down the tubes, it's been a total disaster and Mark will never ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold.

– US President Donald Trump