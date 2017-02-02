US senator reassures Australia of 'unwavering support'

Senator John McCain has called Australia's ambassador to the US to express his "unwavering support" after reports of a tense discussion between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) said in a statement that he spoke on the telephone on Thursday to Joe Hockey to express his commitment to the US-Australia alliance.

"Australia is one of America’s oldest friends and staunchest allies," McCain said. "We are united by ties of family and friendship, mutual interests and common values, and shared sacrifice in wartime."