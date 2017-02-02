Advertisement

US senator reassures Australia of 'unwavering support'

John McCain said Australia is one of America's oldest friends and allies. Credit: AP

Senator John McCain has called Australia's ambassador to the US to express his "unwavering support" after reports of a tense discussion between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) said in a statement that he spoke on the telephone on Thursday to Joe Hockey to express his commitment to the US-Australia alliance.

"Australia is one of America’s oldest friends and staunchest allies," McCain said. "We are united by ties of family and friendship, mutual interests and common values, and shared sacrifice in wartime."

I asked Ambassador Hockey to convey to the people of Australia that their American brothers and sisters value our historic alliance, honour the sacrifice of the Australians who have served and are serving by our side, and remain committed to the safer, freer, and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote.

– Statement by Senator John McCain

The White House says Trump was "very strong" in his recent call with Turnbull over an Obama administration deal that would allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the United States.