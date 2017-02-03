Advertisement

  1. National

May to discuss migrant crisis and defence with EU leaders

Britain will continue to help tackle Europe's migrant crisis after Brexit, Theresa May will tell EU leaders today.

The prime minister is expected to use one-to-one talks with fellow leaders in Malta to insist she wants a "new, positive and constructive" relationship with the EU while remaining a "reliable partner" after Brexit.

Defence will also be high on the agenda at the gathering in Malta's capital Valletta, and Mrs May is expected to tell her counterparts they must boost spending following her talks with Donald Trump on his attitude towards Nato.

View all 6 updates ›

May's Brexit plan provides 'clarity' for European leaders

Mrs May and Spain's Mariano Rajoy, pictured together last year. Credit: AP

Theresa May has reassured leaders that Brexit will not mean paring back relations with EU countries.

The prime minister was holding talks with leaders like Germany's Angela Merkel, Spain's Mariano Rajoy, and Austria's Christian Kern at a one-day European summit in Malta.

Following their conversation, in which she updated Mr Rajoy and Mr Kern on the UK's preparations for Brexit, Mr Rajoy said her speech "clarified many things".

A Downing Street source said: "They agreed that it was important to think about the future relationship as well as the detailed exit arrangement, so that we can give greater certainty for people and businesses who want to live and work in each other's countries."

They also agreed that an early deal on the rights of EU citizens in the UK, and British citizens in the EU, was desirable.

  1. Read more
  2. 6 updates
May to discuss migrant crisis and defence with EU leaders

More on this story