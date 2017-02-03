Advertisement

  1. National

May to discuss migrant crisis and defence with EU leaders

Britain will continue to help tackle Europe's migrant crisis after Brexit, Theresa May will tell EU leaders today.

The prime minister is expected to use one-to-one talks with fellow leaders in Malta to insist she wants a "new, positive and constructive" relationship with the EU while remaining a "reliable partner" after Brexit.

Defence will also be high on the agenda at the gathering in Malta's capital Valletta, and Mrs May is expected to tell her counterparts they must boost spending following her talks with Donald Trump on his attitude towards Nato.

View all 4 updates ›

Theresa May arrives at European Union summit in Malta

Theresa May arrives in Valetta. Credit: PA

Theresa May has arrived in Valetta, Malta, for a European Union summit where countries will discuss defence and the Mediterranean migrant crisis.

The prime minister is expected to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel face-to-face in the margins of the summit, and also talk with Spain's Mariano Rajoy and Austria's Christian Kern.

She is also expected to have a brief "brush by" meeting with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

  1. Read more
  2. 4 updates
May to discuss migrant crisis and defence with EU leaders

More on this story