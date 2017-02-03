Advertisement

  1. National

Migrant crisis and defence on agenda as May meets EU leaders

Britain will continue to help tackle Europe's migrant crisis after Brexit, Theresa May will tell EU leaders today.

The prime minister is expected to use one-to-one talks with fellow leaders in Malta to insist she wants a "new, positive and constructive" relationship with the EU while remaining a "reliable partner" after Brexit.

At the summit, Mrs May announced a £30 million fund to protect vulnerable migrants from freezing conditions and the threat of people-trafficking and sexual violence.

Defence will also be high on the agenda at the gathering in Malta's capital Valletta, and Mrs May is expected to tell her counterparts they must boost spending following her talks with Donald Trump on his attitude towards Nato.

View all 8 updates ›

May uses Valletta tour as opportunity for discussion

Theresa May and Angela Merkel talk during the walkabout. Credit: AP

Theresa May used a walking tour of Valletta in Malta to talk with some of the key players that will take part in upcoming Brexit negotiations.

The Prime Minister and her European counterparts visited some of the capital's historic sites during the 30-minute excursion.

Mrs May took turns to speak to German chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk.

Mrs May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Credit: AP

Mrs May chatted to well-wishers along the route from the Grandmaster's Palace to St John's Cathedral.

She admired the interior of the cathedral, before walking with Mr Juncker to the Barrakka Gardens, and then taking in the view across the bay with Mr Tusk.

She ignored shouted questions by reporters along the route.

  1. Read more
  2. 8 updates
Migrant crisis and defence on agenda as May meets EU leaders

More on this story