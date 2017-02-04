England start Six Nations with win over France

England registered a 15th successive Test victory to set a new national record in a 19-16 triumph over France, but their unbeaten run under Eddie Jones was tested to the limit in a scruffy clash at Twickenham.

Jones was forced to summon the cavalry from the bench to finally break Les Bleus' resistance with Jack Nowell, James Haskell and Ben Te'o heavily involved in the decisive score that swept the RBS 6 Nations champions over the line.

The trio had just arrived on to the pitch but their fresh legs invigorated England with Te'o particularly effective, running hard and straight until picking a strong line to score the decisive try in the 71st minute.