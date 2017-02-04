Romania to scrap corruption decree after mass protests
The Romanian government will scrap a decree to decriminalise some corruption offences on Sunday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said.
Mr Grindeanu said in a televised speech: "We'll hold an extraordinary meeting on Sunday to repeal the decree, withdrawn, cancel it ... you understand, and find a legal way to make sure it does not take effect."
The emergency measure was pushed through and published at 3am on Wednesday, and would decriminalise bribery in office and give amnesty to dozens of officials already accused of corruption.
The u-turn comes after a public backlash in which tens of thousands of people took to the streets in mass protests across the country.