Romania to scrap corruption decree after mass protests

The Romanian government will scrap a decree to decriminalise some corruption offences on Sunday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said.

Mr Grindeanu said in a televised speech: "We'll hold an extraordinary meeting on Sunday to repeal the decree, withdrawn, cancel it ... you understand, and find a legal way to make sure it does not take effect."

Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu Credit: AP

The emergency measure was pushed through and published at 3am on Wednesday, and would decriminalise bribery in office and give amnesty to dozens of officials already accused of corruption.

The u-turn comes after a public backlash in which tens of thousands of people took to the streets in mass protests across the country.