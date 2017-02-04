Two arrested in London over alleged US camera hack

Two people have been arrested in London in connection with a suspected hacking in Washington DC.

Storage devices which record data from police surveillance cameras in the American capital were allegedly compromised between January 12 and 15, according to The Washington Post.

The alleged incident came days before Donald Trump's inauguration.

A man and a woman, both understood to be 50, were arrested in Streatham, south London, on January 19, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed.

The suspects, believed to be a British male and a Swedish woman, have been bailed until April.

A spokeswoman for the NCA could not confirm why the individuals were arrested.

She said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we are unable to provide further information at this time."