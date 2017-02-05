British Airways cabin crew launch fresh wave of strikes

British Airways cabin crew will launch a fresh wave of strikes on Sunday in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite will walk out for three days and will strike for a further three days from Thursday.

BA said all its passengers will be able to fly to their destinations despite the industrial action, with just a few short haul Heathrow flights having to be merged.

The workers are in BA's so-called mixed fleet, who have joined the airline since 2010. They claim to be on "poverty pay", saying some are forced to take second jobs.

The strikers will mount picket lines near Heathrow Airport.