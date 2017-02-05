Le Pen blasts globalisation and Islamic fundamentalism

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has blasted globalisation and Islamic fundamentalism - calling them "two totalitarianisms" threatening France.

In her closing speech at the National Front party convention on Sunday, Le Pen unveiled her 144 "commitments" if elected - which includes France leaving the European Union and NATO, reducing immigration and ensuring work, health care and other services are prioritised for French citizens.

Le Pen has been leading early polls - which place her at the top of the April 23 first-round vote - but is predicted to fall short of winning the overall election on May 7.