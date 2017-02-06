Weather: Turning wet and windy from the west

Today: It will be a dry start to the day, with some patchy frost and fog at first across eastern and central parts. Elsewhere, there will be some sunny spells, but it will turn wet and windy from the west.

Tonight: Rain will continue to move eastwards overnight with some hill snow in the north. Clearer conditions will follow to the west with a risk of icy stretches by morning.

Tuesday: Cloud and occasional rain and drizzle will linger in the east, whilst further west there'll be sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy at times.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Turning colder but dry for many through the middle of the week with frosty starts, perhaps with some icy stretches. Scattered wintry showers will develop, mainly in the east.