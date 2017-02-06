White House confident travel ban will be reinstated

The White House has expressed confidence that President Donald Trump's travel ban, affecting people from seven mainly Muslim countries, will be reinstated by a higher court.

Trump's Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted the President "utilised his power in a legal and constitutional manner", and said the restraining order against the ban was issued by a judge in Seattle who had "gone rogue".

Meanwhile President Trump continued to cause controversy when he claimed Europe was being attacked by terrorists on a regular basis but the incidents are not being reported by the media.