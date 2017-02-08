£3million cash injection set for Welsh steel industry

The Welsh Government is investing almost £3 million to help secure hundreds of jobs in the steel industry.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said £2.8 million would be spent, creating 90 new jobs and safeguarding a further 477.

The investment at Code Serve in Brynmawr, Dyfed Steels in Llanelli, Express Reinforcements in Neath and Celsa Steel in Cardiff would help to secure a sustainable future for the Welsh steel industry, he said.

He added: "The future of the steel industry and steel related businesses are hugely important to manufacturing in Wales.

"At a time when the sector faces extremely difficult trading conditions and stiff global competition, the safeguarding of existing jobs is more important than ever to the sustainability."