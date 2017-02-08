Advertisement

Brexit Bill giving PM power to begin formal talks backed by MPs

Proposals to give Theresa May the power to start formal Brexit talks have cleared the Commons following overwhelming support from MPs.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was given a third reading by 494 votes to 122 - a majority of 372.

The text of the short Bill was not changed by MPs following three days of debate to consider suggestions.

Earlier, shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in order to defy the Labour leader's orders and vote against the Brexit Bill.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50, up from the 47 who opposed the legislation at the second reading last week.

Brexit Bill approved in Commons: What happens next?

What is the next stage for Government's Brexit Bill? Credit: PA

The Government's Brexit Bill was approved by the majority of MPs in Commons on Wednesday night, giving Theresa May the power to start formal Brexit talks.

Now the Bill has passed through the Commons it will be introduced to the House of Lords on February 20 and begin its passage through the upper chamber.

It is expected that the Bill will complete its passage through the Lords by Tuesday, March 7, unless it has to return to the Commons to discuss any peer recommended amendments.

Mrs May is expected to trigger Article 50 by April.

