Advertisement

  1. National

Brexit Bill giving PM power to begin formal talks backed by MPs

Proposals to give Theresa May the power to start formal Brexit talks have cleared the Commons following overwhelming support from MPs.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was given a third reading by 494 votes to 122 - a majority of 372.

The text of the short Bill was not changed by MPs following three days of debate to consider suggestions.

Earlier, shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in order to defy the Labour leader's orders and vote against the Brexit Bill.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50, up from the 47 who opposed the legislation at the second reading last week.

View all 14 updates ›

Corbyn: Labour respected EU referendum result

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his MPs to support the Brexit Bill. Credit: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party showed its "respect" for the EU referendum result by voting in support of the Brexit Bill.

Corbyn ordered his MPs to support the legislation, which gives Theresa May the power to begin formal talks for the UK to withdraw from the European Union, although 52 Labour MPs still voted against it.

In recent weeks, Labour has forced the government to reveal what their plan for Brexit actually is.

Both from their public statements and the amendments their MPs have voted down, the Conservatives have made clear they are determined to use Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven.

Labour has a profoundly different vision for our country, with a plan to rebuild and transform Britain so that no one and no community is left behind.

Article 50 is just the start of the negotiating process. Labour will be using every opportunity, both in Parliament and in the country, to protect jobs, rights and living standards, and achieve the best possible deal for Britain.

– Statement from Jeremy Corbyn
  1. Read more
  2. 14 updates
Brexit Bill giving PM power to begin formal talks backed by MPs

More on this story