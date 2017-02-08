Advertisement

Brexit Bill giving PM power to begin formal talks backed by MPs

Proposals to give Theresa May the power to start formal Brexit talks have cleared the Commons following overwhelming support from MPs.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was given a third reading by 494 votes to 122 - a majority of 372.

The text of the short Bill was not changed by MPs following three days of debate to consider suggestions.

Earlier, shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in order to defy the Labour leader's orders and vote against the Brexit Bill.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50, up from the 47 who opposed the legislation at the second reading last week.

Corbyn wishes Lewis well after resignation

Jeremy Corbyn has told Labour MPs to back the Brexit Bill. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has said he wishes Clive Lewis well and "looks forward to working with him in the future" after he resigned from the shadow cabinet.

Mr Corbyn has told Labour MPs to back the Brexit Bill at its third reading, something Mr Lewis said he could not do.

The Labour leader said: “I would like to thank Clive for his work in the shadow cabinet, which has underlined what an asset he is to the Labour Party and our movement.

“I understand the difficulties MPs representing constituencies which voted Remain have in relation to the European Union Withdrawal Bill. MPs have a duty to represent their constituents as well as their party.

“However, the Labour Party respects the outcome of the EU referendum, so we have asked all Labour MPs to vote for the Bill at its third reading tonight.

“We have been clear from the start that Labour will not frustrate the triggering of Article 50, which represents the start of the process for leaving the EU."

