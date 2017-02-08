FA chairman denies governing body is 'failing football'

The FA's chairman has disputed allegations the organisation is "failing football" as MPs prepare to examine whether the governing body can "comply fully with its duties".

Reforms and new laws could be proposed by the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee after a motion of "no confidence" in the governing body.

Greg Clarke admitted the FA's "governance needs changing" but said it is "not sitting idly by", adding he would stand down from his role if proposals being put forward by the organisation are rejected by the Government.

"If the Government is not supportive of the changes when they are presented in the coming months, I will take personal responsibility for that," he said. "I will have failed. I will be accountable for that failure and would in due course step down from my role.

"However, I don’t believe that The FA is failing football. That’s completely different. In fact I strongly dispute the motion put in front of Parliament that the FA is not meeting its duties as a governing body."