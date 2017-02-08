Advertisement

Brexit Bill giving PM power to begin formal talks backed by MPs

Proposals to give Theresa May the power to start formal Brexit talks have cleared the Commons following overwhelming support from MPs.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was given a third reading by 494 votes to 122 - a majority of 372.

The text of the short Bill was not changed by MPs following three days of debate to consider suggestions.

Earlier, shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in order to defy the Labour leader's orders and vote against the Brexit Bill.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50, up from the 47 who opposed the legislation at the second reading last week.

Farron: Lib Dem peers will try to amend Brexit Bill

Tim Farron wants a second referendum on the UK's final Brexit deal. Credit: PA

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has vowed the party's peers will aim to amend the Brexit Bill during its next stage going through the House of Lords.

Farron said the party's peers will also make another effort to ensure the country has a second referendum on the UK's final Brexit deal.

"Over the next few weeks, Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords will seek to make changes to the Government's plans," he said.

"Our goal will be to protect Britain's membership of the single market, protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK and to give the people the final say on Theresa May's deal."

