Brexit Bill giving PM power to begin formal talks backed by MPs

Proposals to give Theresa May the power to start formal Brexit talks have cleared the Commons following overwhelming support from MPs.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was given a third reading by 494 votes to 122 - a majority of 372.

The text of the short Bill was not changed by MPs following three days of debate to consider suggestions.

Earlier, shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in order to defy the Labour leader's orders and vote against the Brexit Bill.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50, up from the 47 who opposed the legislation at the second reading last week.

Labour party's divisions resurface with Brexit Bill vote

ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston has said Labour's internal divisions appear to have resurfaced again during the Commons debate over the government's Brexit Bill.

The proposals were passed in parliament this evening by an overwhelming majority, but many Labour MPs were not happy about giving the Prime Minister permission to start the process of leaving the EU.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn told his MPs to support the legislation and "respect" the result of the EU referendum, but 52 of them ignored his order including shadow business secretary, Clive Lewis, who resigned before the vote.

Lewis is seen by some Labour MPs as a possible successor to Corbyn.

