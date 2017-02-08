Advertisement

Brexit Bill giving PM power to begin formal talks backed by MPs

Proposals to give Theresa May the power to start formal Brexit talks have cleared the Commons following overwhelming support from MPs.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was given a third reading by 494 votes to 122 - a majority of 372.

The text of the short Bill was not changed by MPs following three days of debate to consider suggestions.

Earlier, shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in order to defy the Labour leader's orders and vote against the Brexit Bill.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50, up from the 47 who opposed the legislation at the second reading last week.

Labour's Clive Lewis resigns to defy Corbyn on Brexit vote

Shadow business secretary Clive Lewis has resigned. Credit: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

Labour's Clive Lewis has resigned from the shadow cabinet in order to defy his party leader Jeremy Corbyn's three-line whip over the Government's Brexit Bill.

The shadow business secretary stepped down as he did not agree with the order to back the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill at its third reading.

He said in a statement: “When I became the MP for Norwich South, I promised my constituents I would be ‘Norwich’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in Norwich’. I therefore cannot, in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent, love and call home.

“It is therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the shadow cabinet.

“It has been a privilege to work with Jeremy Corbyn and be part of the shadow cabinet. I will continue to support our party and our leader from the back benches to the very best of my ability.”

