Brexit Bill giving PM power to begin formal talks backed by MPs

Proposals to give Theresa May the power to start formal Brexit talks have cleared the Commons following overwhelming support from MPs.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was given a third reading by 494 votes to 122 - a majority of 372.

The text of the short Bill was not changed by MPs following three days of debate to consider suggestions.

Earlier, shadow business secretary Clive Lewis quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in order to defy the Labour leader's orders and vote against the Brexit Bill.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50, up from the 47 who opposed the legislation at the second reading last week.

Labour's Diane Abbott votes in favour of Brexit Bill

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott voted in favour of the Brexit Bill. Credit: Katie Collins / PA

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott voted in favour of in the government's Brexit Bill which passed the House of Commons at the third reading by 494 to 122 votes - a majority of 372.

Last week Mrs Abbott, a close ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, blamed a migraine for a failure to attend a vote for a second reading on the Bill.

