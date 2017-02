Corbyn fills four vacancies in his shadow cabinet

Jeremy Corbyn has filled four vacancies in his shadow cabinet following the Brexit vote.

The Labour leader appointed Rebecca Long-Bailey as shadow business secretary, Sue Hayman as shadow environment secretary, Christina Rees as shadow Wales secretary and Peter Dowd as shadow chief secretary to the Treasury

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50 on Wednesday night.