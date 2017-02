The Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt needs to "acknowledge the crisis" in the NHS, the president of the Society for Acute Medicine has said.

Dr Mark Holland's comments come as figures show the health service in England is failing against a raft of performance targets.

"We yet again call on the Secretary of State for Health to acknowledge the crisis," said Dr Holland.

"It is blatantly obvious to frontline healthcare workers and, more importantly, the patients they serve, that our NHS can no longer cope."