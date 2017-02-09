Labour 'hopelessly divided' after Brexit Bill vote

Brexit Bill gets green light, leaving Labour 'hopelessly divided'

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused by the Tories of leading a "hopelessly divided" Labour Party after Clive Lewis quit to vote against the Brexit Bill.

The senior frontbencher defied a three-line whip after promising last week he would vote against the legislation if amendments to safeguard against a "hard Brexit" were not passed.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50 on Wednesday night.