Advertisement

  1. National

Brexit Bill gets green light, leaving Labour 'hopelessly divided'

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused by the Tories of leading a "hopelessly divided" Labour Party after Clive Lewis quit to vote against the Brexit Bill.

The senior frontbencher defied a three-line whip after promising last week he would vote against the legislation if amendments to safeguard against a "hard Brexit" were not passed.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50 on Wednesday night.

View all 16 updates ›

Labour 'hopelessly divided' after Brexit Bill vote

Dozens of Labour MPs defied leader Jeremy Corbyn Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of leading a "hopelessly divided" party after dozens of Labour MPs voted against the Brexit Bill.

Senior frontbencher Clive Lewis quit the shadow cabinet to defy a three-line whip.

He had promised last week he would vote against the legislation at third reading if Labour amendments to safeguard against a "hard Brexit" were not passed.

A Conservative spokesman said: "This resignation shows that on Brexit, as with everything else, the Labour Party is hopelessly divided and can't even agree amongst themselves, let alone speak for ordinary working people."

  1. Read more
  2. 16 updates
Brexit Bill gets green light, leaving Labour 'hopelessly divided'

More on this story