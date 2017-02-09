Les Ferdinand: Skin colour still an issue in English football

Les Ferdinand has told ITV News that the way people are treated because of the colour of their skin is still an issue in English football.

The ex-Newcastle and England striker, who is now a QPR coach and director and one of the few black men at board level in English football, was speaking after MPs passed a motion of no confidence in the FA.

The 50-year-old said the lack of diversity in senior positions within English football made him feel at a disadvantage and warned much more needs to be done to bring about positive change.

Ferdinand also said if he were to ever become the first black chairman of the FA he would want it to be on merit and not because of "tokenism".

"Unfortunately at the moment ethnic minorities are being overlooked for such positions in organisations like the FA," he said.

"It shouldn't be about colour, race or gender. It should be about who is the best person for the job."