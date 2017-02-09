McDonnell: Divisions in country are reflected in Labour

John McDonnell said it had been a "tough week" in response to fresh rebellion from Labour MPs over the Brexit Bill.

"In some ways, the divisions within the country are reflected in the Labour party," McDonnell said.

However he said that he could understand Labour MPs voted their constituencies.

The shadow chancellor admitted Clive Lewis quitting the shadow cabinet was "a real loss" to the party.

"He's really talented, Clive, but I'm sure he'll be back, he's got a major contribution to make in the future," he said.

McDonnell insisted that Labour would unite to protect the community from a 'Tory Brexit' and that Conservatives were "papering over the cracks" divisions within their own party.