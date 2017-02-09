Advertisement

  1. National

Brexit Bill gets green light, leaving Labour 'hopelessly divided'

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused by the Tories of leading a "hopelessly divided" Labour Party after Clive Lewis quit to vote against the Brexit Bill.

The senior frontbencher defied a three-line whip after promising last week he would vote against the legislation if amendments to safeguard against a "hard Brexit" were not passed.

In total, 52 Labour MPs rebelled against Mr Corbyn's orders and voted against triggering Article 50 on Wednesday night.

View all 18 updates ›

McDonnell: Divisions in country are reflected in Labour

mcdonnell Play video

John McDonnell said it had been a "tough week" in response to fresh rebellion from Labour MPs over the Brexit Bill.

"In some ways, the divisions within the country are reflected in the Labour party," McDonnell said.

However he said that he could understand Labour MPs voted their constituencies.

The shadow chancellor admitted Clive Lewis quitting the shadow cabinet was "a real loss" to the party.

"He's really talented, Clive, but I'm sure he'll be back, he's got a major contribution to make in the future," he said.

McDonnell insisted that Labour would unite to protect the community from a 'Tory Brexit' and that Conservatives were "papering over the cracks" divisions within their own party.

  1. Read more
  2. 18 updates
Brexit Bill gets green light, leaving Labour 'hopelessly divided'

More on this story