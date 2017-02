The national director for operations and information at NHS England said frontline services came under "real pressure" in December, as figures showed a raft of targets missed.

Matthew Swindells said: "NHS frontline services came under real pressure in December with A&E, ambulances and NHS 111 all helping record numbers of patients and callers.

"Despite these pressures, it is a tribute to the professionalism and dedication of doctors, nurses and other staff in A&E that they continue to see, treat, admit or discharge the vast majority of patients within four hours.

"Also of note: the elective admissions growth rate accelerated in the third quarter to September-December, compared with the first six months of the year and the number of longest waiting patients fell this month."