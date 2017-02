The chief executive of NHS England, Simon Stevens, said "substantial changes" to the 111 service are needed to stem the rise in A&E attendances.

Mr Stevens also called for changes to urgent care, as figures showed the health service is struggling to cope against several performance targets.

He told members of the NHS England board that the NHS was under pressure, but thanked hard-working staff.

He added that a principal driver of a reduction in the number of beds available in hospitals was delayed transfers of care, which "have gone up by 90% over the past two years".