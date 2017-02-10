BA cabin crew to stage new four-day strike

British Airways cabin crew are to stage a strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

The four-day walk-out is currently due to take place on 17 February, said the Unite union.

The announcement was made on the second day of a three-day stoppage, which followed a similar strike earlier this week.

A BA spokesman reassured passengers who might be affected saying: "We have flown all customers to their destinations during the previous strikes by mixed fleet Unite and we will ensure this happens again.

"We will publish more details on February 14 once we have finalised our contingency plans", he added.