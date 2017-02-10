British Gas announces 'price freeze until August'

British Gas will extend a price freeze for customers on its standard energy tariff until August.

Mark Hodges, head of British Gas' owner Centrica, said: "We're pleased to give our customers on standard tariffs the peace of mind that the price they're paying will remain unchanged until August.

"We are determined to give our customers great offers and services. In December we promised to take tangible action to improve how the energy market works for all our customers. That effort continues.

"We aim to do even more in the coming months to meet our customers' needs, earn their business, and reward their loyalty."

However ScottishPower customers were not so fortunate as the company announced a 7.8% rise in standard gas and electricity bills following "rises in energy wholesale markets and compulsory non-energy costs."