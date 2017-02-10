Iran to US: 'The language of threats has never worked'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said his country would not be threatened by "war-mongering policies".

Amid increased tensions between the United States following the election of Donald Trump, Mr Rouhani warned: "Some inexperienced figures in the region and America are threatening Iran... They should know that the language of threats has never worked with Iran.

"They should learn to respect Iran and Iranians ... We will strongly confront any war-mongering policies."