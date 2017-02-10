Polish prime minister 'injured after car hits her convoy'

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło has reportedly been injured in a car crash.

Polish media said the incident, involving more than one vehicle in the southern town of Oswiecim on Friday, left the 53-year-old with bruises.

Szydło's was travelling in a convoy of several vehicles when another car reportedly came from a side street and drove into the convoy.

A government spokesman said the prime minister was being checked out in a hospital but she did not appear to be badly hurt.