Young refugee left in limbo asks UK to honour its promise

The Government's announced ending of the so-called Dubs scheme that allowed unaccompanied refugee children into Britain has been met by heavy criticism and left young people in limbo in France.

British lawyers said 14-year-old Jonah had been cleared to enter the UK before he was taken away to a French reception centre that has now closed.

He had paid a high price to leave his native Eritrea as a persecuted Christian after his father was shot dead.

Now back in Calais, Jonah is among the desperate unaccompanied children who have been sheltering in squalid conditions and has appealed for Theresa May's administration to honour its "promise" to help him.