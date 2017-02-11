Juncker: No trade deal negotiations while UK still in EU

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said the UK cannot negotiate a trade deal with the EU while it remains a member of the bloc.

Speaking in an interview to be aired on German radio on Saturday, Mr Juncker added he doubted the remaining 27 member states would be able to maintain unity following Brexit, and that the UK's departure would cause divisions among the remaining states.

"The other EU 27 don't know it yet, but the Brits know very well how they can tackle this," Juncker told Deutschlandfunk radio.

"They could promise country A this, country B that and country C something else and the end game is that there is not a united European front."