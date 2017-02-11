Late Daly try sees England beat Wales in Cardiff

England extended their winning run to 16 Tests as wing Elliot Daly's late try clinched a dramatic RBS 6 Nations victory over Wales in Cardiff.

The first defeat of Eddie Jones' coaching reign appeared to be looming large as Wales led by two points with four minutes left, but Daly finished off brilliantly following a poor Jonathan Davies clearance, and Owen Farrell's conversion saw England home 21-16. Watch highlights and read a full match report on our dedicated Six Nations site.