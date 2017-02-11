Philippines earthquake kills four, injures 90

An earthquake in the southern Philippines has killed at least four people, and injured around 90 others, officials have said.

The quake has damaged buildings and an airport, and the power has been knocked out, they added.

The 6.5 magnitude quake happened overnight, rousing residents in the Surigao del Norte province from their sleep and forcing them to flee their homes.

The quake centred around 14 km (8 miles) northwest of the provincial capital of Surigao, and there have been nearly 100 aftershocks.