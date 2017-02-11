PM accused of 'shabby cop out' over child refugees

Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of a "very shabby cop out" over the government's decision not to take in more than 350 lone child refugees.

While handing in a 50,000-signature petition to Downing Street to protest the end of the scheme, former refugee Labour peer Lord Dubs, said he was "shocked and in disbelief" when he found out about the u-turn.

Lord Dubs was behind an initial amendment to the Immigration Act in 2016 which promised a home in the UK to 3,000 vulnerable youngsters who are stranded in Europe.

He added: "We want the Government to change their minds. The government have said they don't want to take more than 350 in total under the amendment, I think that's a very shabby cop out.

"I believe that there are thousands of unaccompanied child refugees suffering greatly in Greece, Italy and some in France, the government has said no more and I think that is an abdication of their responsibilities, it goes against public opinion and it goes against parliamentary opinion."