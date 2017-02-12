Fresh pressure on Speaker Bercow over Brexit views

Speaker John Bercow is under fresh pressure over his impartiality after a video emerged in which he admitted he voted for Britain to remain in the European Union.

Bercow is already facing a motion of no confidence after suggesting President Trump should not be allowed to speak in Parliament during a state visit.

Constitutional expert, Professor Vernon Bogdanor, told ITV News that the Speaker represents the House of Commons and therefore "it is not for the Speaker to put his own views forward in public".