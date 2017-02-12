Advertisement

Live updates: Bafta film awards 2017

The Bafta film awards are taking place tonight at London's Royal Albert Hall.

La La Land is nominated in 11 categories at the ceremony, including best film.

I, Daniel Blake wins outstanding British film Bafta

Ken Loach Credit: PA

The award for outstanding British film has gone to I, Daniel Blake at the Baftas.

Director Ken Loach, who picked up the award, said it was "extraordinary" to win.

The other nominees were:

  • American Honey
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Denial
  • Notes on Blindness
  • Under the Shadow
