Ken Loach launches attack on government in Bafta speech

Ken Loach condemned the Government's refugee policy as he accepted the Bafta award for outstanding British film.

The director of I, Daniel Blake, said: "Thank you to the academy for endorsing the truths of what the film says, which hundreds and thousands of people in this country know, the most vulnerable and poorest are treated by the Government with a callous brutality that is disgraceful, a brutality that extends to keeping out refugee children we promised to help and that's a disgrace too.

"Films can do many things, they can entertain, terrify, they can make us laugh and tell us something about the real world we live in - sorry it's early for a political speech - and in that real world it's getting darker and in the struggle that is coming between rich and poor and the wealthy and the privileged and the big corporations and politicians who speak for them.

"The rest of us on the other side - film makers know which side they are on and despite the glitz and glamour of occasions like this, we are with the people."