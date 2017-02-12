Advertisement

Live updates: Bafta film awards 2017

The Bafta film awards are taking place tonight at London's Royal Albert Hall.

La La Land is nominated in 11 categories at the ceremony, including best film.

Follow us here for live updates.

Naomie Harris 'so proud' ahead of 'special night' at Baftas

Naomie Harris said she was "so proud" of the acknowledgement film Moonlight is getting.

Arriving at the Baftas, where she is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film, she told ITV News it was a "special night"

Speaking about Moonlight, which has four nominations, she said: "Anybody who watches it is moved by it."

